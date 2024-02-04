Bakan Şimşek'ten TCMB Başkanı Karahan'a tebrik mesajı!

Hazine ve Maliye Bakanı Mehmet Şimşek, Hafize Gaye Erkan'ın istifası sonrası göreve gelen yeni TCMB Başkanı Fatih Karahan'ın atamasıyla ilgili, X hesabından Türkçe ve İngilizce açıklamalarda bulundu.

Bakan Şimşek şunları kaydetti:

"Merkez Bankası Başkanı Sayın Fatih Karahan bugün yeni görevine başlamıştır. Kendisini tebrik ediyor ve başarılar diliyorum. Başkan ve ekibine güvenimiz ve desteğimiz tamdır.

Önümüzdeki dönemde de ekonomi programımızı kurumlararası eşgüdüm içinde kararlı bir şekilde uygulamaya devam edeceğiz.

Güçlü ekonomi ekibimiz ile makro finansal istikrarın pekişmesi için var gücümüzle çalışıyoruz.

Mali disiplin ile dezenflasyon sürecine destek olmaya devam ederken, hayata geçireceğimiz yapısal reformlarla program kazanımlarımızı kalıcı hale getireceğiz."

"Today is the first day of our new Central Bank Governor. Once again, I would like to congratulate him on his appointment and wish him success in his new role. I look forward to working with the new governor and his competent team in implementing our economic program.

Governor Karahan is an excellent fit. With extensive experience, most of which was with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, I have no doubt he will excel in this new role. His strong academic credentials are also an asset for Türkiye.

We are committed to supporting the disinflation process through restoring fiscal discipline, while also implementing structural reforms that would boost productivity and enhance Türkiye’s competitiveness. We will continue to do what it takes to get there."