Toronto Raptors make history with 1st NBA title

Canada's Raptors beat favorites Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 nail-biter

Toronto Raptors make history with 1st NBA title

Canada's Raptors beat favorites Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 nail-biter

14 Haziran 2019 Cuma 15:52
Toronto Raptors make history with 1st NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became 2019 NBA champions late Thursday, beating the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The only NBA team from outside the U.S., the Raptors claimed their first NBA title in history after eliminating the Warriors 4-2 in the finals series.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, took seven rebounds, and made 10 assists in the Oracle Arena, California. The team's Cameroonian power forward Pascal Siakam tallied 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard, another Raptors star, scored 22 points against the Warriors. Leonard has been named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2019 NBA finals.

Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet also made a big splash by scoring 22 points.

The Golden State Warriors, the home team of the showdown, struggled against the Raptors without their injured star Kevin Durant.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry scored 21 points in the nail-biting game. Curry also made seven assists. Draymond Green, playing as power forward for the Warriors, gave an extraordinary performance, tallying 11 points as well as 19 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Warriors' other forward, Andre Iguodala, scored 22 points.

Separately Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson -- one of the team sharpshooters -- scored 30 points but had to leave the court due to a knee injury he got in the third quarter during a fast break.

