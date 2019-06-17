Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar
17 Haziran 2019 Pazartesi 12:00
India beat rivals Pakistan in Cricket World Cup

India beat rivals Pakistan by 89 runs in the 2019 Cricket World Cup game on Sunday in England.

India team has dominated the game, beating Pakistan by 89 runs as a very long game at Old Trafford in Manchester had to stop many times due to rainfall.

India reached 336/5 but Pakistan's score was 212/6 so it means a huge win for India.

Following Sunday's win, India maintained their unbeaten World Cup record against rivals Pakistan, which is now 7-0 in the top-tier cricket tournament.

Overall, in a total of 132 matches between India and Pakistan in cricket, Pakistan leads with 73 wins to India's 55, with 4 games ended with a tie.

