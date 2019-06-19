Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar
İstanbul 27°
parçalı bulutlu
GÜNDEM TEKNOLOJİ ÖZEL HABER SPOR DÜNYA EKONOMİ SİYASET SAĞLIK YAŞAM EĞİTİM MAGAZİN Politika Genel KÜLTÜR-SANAT Bilim, Teknoloji
BİST
93771
ALTIN
253.202
DOLAR
5.8598
STERLİN
7.3775
EURO
6.5662
Türk polisinin istihbaratı 12 ton uyuşturucu ele geçirilmesini sağladı
Türk polisinin istihbaratı 12 ton...
BM'nin Kaşıkçı cinayetine ilişkin raporu açıklandı
BM'nin Kaşıkçı cinayetine ilişkin raporu...
Pazar günü 10,5 milyon seçmen sandık başına gidecek
Pazar günü 10,5 milyon seçmen...
Askerlik süresini 6 aya indiren teklif TBMM'de kabul edildi
Askerlik süresini 6 aya indiren...
Yıldırım: İmamoğlu ile Küçükkaya'nın ortak yayın öncesi bir araya gelmesi gayriahlaki
Yıldırım: İmamoğlu ile Küçükkaya'nın ortak...

Canada: 4 shot during Raptors' NBA title parade

Four people injured from gunshot wounds during NBA team Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship parade in Canada

Canada: 4 shot during Raptors' NBA title parade

Four people injured from gunshot wounds during NBA team Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship parade in Canada

19 Haziran 2019 Çarşamba 11:15
Canada: 4 shot during Raptors' NBA title parade

Four people were shot during Monday's championship parade of NBA winners Toronto Raptors, a U.S. sports channel said.

ESPN reported late Monday that four people were shot in the Raptors' 2019 NBA championship rally in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Local police chief Mark Saunders told press that four people sustained gunfire wounds but had minor injuries.

Saunders added that three suspects were arrested by Toronto police.

"We do have people arrested with firearms, and that's the start of the investigation,'' Saunders remarked.

Roughly 1.5 million people joined the Raptors' NBA championship parade in their hometown Toronto.

The Raptors from Eastern Conference made history with their first ever NBA title last Thursday, beating favorites Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The only NBA team from outside the U.S., the Raptors claimed the NBA title, eliminating the Warriors 4-2 in the finals series.

Anahtar Kelimeler:
CanadaNBA
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Milli güreşçi Rıza Kayaalp dünyaevine girecek
Milli güreşçi Rıza Kayaalp dünyaevine girecek
Eski UEFA Başkanı Platini serbest bırakıldı
Eski UEFA Başkanı Platini serbest bırakıldı
Trabzonspor'da 9427 kişinin üyelikleri düşürüldü
Trabzonspor'da 9427 kişinin üyelikleri düşürüldü
Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar Anketler Karikatürler
    Copyright © 2019 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Ajanshaber

    Ajanshaber Adres: Barbaros Mah., Yenisahra Mah., Ak Zambak Sok. No:13 A blok daire 1, 34746 Ataşehir/İstanbul

    0216 688 88 91 - 0530 894 34 15

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz.

    Künye İletişim Sitene Ekle
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim