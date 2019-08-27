Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar
İstanbul 28°
açık
GÜNDEM TEKNOLOJİ ÖZEL HABER SPOR DÜNYA EKONOMİ SİYASET SAĞLIK YAŞAM EĞİTİM MAGAZİN Politika Genel KÜLTÜR-SANAT Bilim, Teknoloji
BİST
95631
ALTIN
286.925
DOLAR
5.8056
STERLİN
7.0880
EURO
6.4338
Memur ve memur emeklisinin gözü Hakem Kurulunda
Memur ve memur emeklisinin gözü...
Konkordatodan çıkış tam gaz
Konkordatodan çıkış tam gaz
Silahlı drone Songar 'bomba atar' kuşandı
Silahlı drone Songar 'bomba atar'...
Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar'dan S-400 açıklaması
Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar'dan S-400...

Wildlife activists welcome proposal to protect sharks

Latest proposal seeks trade protection for 18 species of sharks and rays

Wildlife activists welcome proposal to protect sharks

Latest proposal seeks trade protection for 18 species of sharks and rays

27 Ağustos 2019 Salı 10:59
Wildlife activists welcome proposal to protect sharks

The move to protect new marine species including sharks and rays is a positive step, a wildlife protection official said.

"The listings of a number of new sharks, rays species and other marine species are welcome, although they are not yet secure," Richard Tomas, a coordinator of wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC told Anadolu Agency.

Touching on the latest proposal of Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which seeks trade protection for 18 species of sharks and rays, he mentioned that governments' supporting the proposal is an encouraging move.

"If they are confirmed, then this provides further opportunities for governments to help manage trade in these species at sustainable levels. Any trade will be managed through a series of permits, which means the levels of trade can be monitored," he said.

Although this was a positive step, he warned about the possibility of overturning the proposal.

"...Any of the votes on proposals are only provisional at this stage -- they will need to be confirmed in plenary -- and where the vote was close (such as Mako Sharks) there is the possibility that the debate might be reopened at plenary."

According to World Wildlife Fund (WWF), overfishing and illegal fishing of sharks for their fins is depleting shark populations worldwide.

The proposal with the aim of protecting 18 marine species was passed on Sunday at the Conference of the Parties (CoP) in CITES Appendix II trade protection in Geneva.

CITES is an international agreement between governments which aims to protect endangered species of wild animals and plants.

Anahtar Kelimeler:
Sharks
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
İsrailli siyasetçiler sağcıların oyunu almak için yine Türkiye karşıtlığına sarıldı
İsrailli siyasetçiler sağcıların oyunu almak için yine Türkiye karşıtlığına sarıldı
İran Cumhurbaşkanı Ruhani: Olumlu gelişmelerin anahtarı Washington'un elinde
İran Cumhurbaşkanı Ruhani: Olumlu gelişmelerin anahtarı Washington'un elinde
Leonardo DiCaprio'dan Amazon yangınları ile mücadele için bağış
Leonardo DiCaprio'dan Amazon yangınları ile mücadele için bağış
Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar Anketler Karikatürler
    Copyright © 2019 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Ajanshaber

    Ajanshaber Adres: Barbaros Mah., Yenisahra Mah., Ak Zambak Sok. No:13 A blok daire 1, 34746 Ataşehir/İstanbul

    0216 688 88 91 - 0530 894 34 15

    Bu sitede yayınlanan tüm materyalin her hakkı mahfuzdur. Kaynak gösterilmeden alıntılanamaz.

    Künye İletişim Sitene Ekle
    Yazılım: TE Bilişim